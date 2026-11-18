Expect short-term daylight lane restrictions.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that next week a tree trimming and removal operation will start as part of a project to resurface a section of Church Street (Route 222) from Route 72 (South Queen Street) to South Lime Street in Lancaster City, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, tree trimming and removal will begin Monday, November 23. Travelers should expect short-term daylight lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone when necessary.

All other contract work is expected to take place starting in Spring of 2027.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the contractor for this $4,698,923 project. This project includes pavement resurfacing, base repair, travel lane reconfigurations, signalized intersection and lighting updates, sidewalk updates, tree trimming and plantings, and other miscellaneous roadway work. All work is expected to be completed by November 22, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: