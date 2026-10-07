Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on Route 30 during daylight work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that upcoming inspections will be conducted on the Third Street (Route 3441) bridge over Route 30 in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County. Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on Route 30 during daylight work hours.

Weather permitting, work will be performed in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 under Third Street between mile markers 254.2 and 254.4 on Tuesday, October 13, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Work will be performed in the westbound lanes of Route 30 under Third Street between mile markers 254.4 and 254.2 on Wednesday, October 14, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: