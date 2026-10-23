Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a section of Route 241 (Colebrook Road) will close on Monday, October 26, due to a sinkhole and scheduled repair work just south of the roundabout at Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County.

PennDOT will set detour signs and has mobilized a contractor to conduct repairs under a highway maintenance contract.

Route 241 will remain closed for 7 days between Spangler Road and Rocherty Road or until repairs are complete. A detour will be in place using Route 72 (Quentin Road), Route 419 (West Main Street), and Route 322 (Horseshow Pike).

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $3,250,000 highway maintenance project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: