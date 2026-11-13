Expect a single-lane restriction and delays on southbound I-83 from 8:00 PM on Monday, November 16, until 6:00 AM on Tuesday, November 17.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a night shift bridge deck patching operation will restrict traffic on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the Exit 43 ramp for Second Street in the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, and the Exit 42 ramp for Lemoyne Borough, Cumberland County.

Weather permitting, this work will be conducted from 8:00 PM on Monday, November 16, through 6:00 AM on Tuesday, November 17. Southbound I-83 will be restricted to a single-lane during evening and early morning work hours. Travelers should expect delays.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor for this district-wide bridge maintenance contract.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: