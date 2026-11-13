Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Wednesday, November 18, the contractor plans to open the new roundabouts on Route 997 (Anthony Highway) in their final configuration near Waynesboro Borough in Washington Township, Franklin County.

Weather permitting, the contractor will work on Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17, each day painting lines and installing pavement marking legends on Route 997, Orchard Road (Route 2015), and Washington Township Boulevard within the project corridor.

Lane restrictions will be in place during daylight work hours. Travelers should be alert for single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.

On Wednesday, November 18, the contractor plans to open both roundabouts in their final configuration as well as opening the Orchard Road connection to the southern roundabout and the Washington Township Boulevard connection to the northern roundabout.

There will be lane restrictions under flagging while the shift is being implemented. Access to businesses and residences will always be maintained.

This project includes the construction of two new roundabouts on Route 997. The first is located at the intersection of Orchard Road and the second is located just to the north at the new connection of Route 997 and Washington Township Boulevard.

This project also consists of road widening, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, stormwater management, and new lighting.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting, of Bloomsburg, PA, is the contractor on this $6,244,217 project. All work under this project is expected to be completed by August 22, 2028.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: