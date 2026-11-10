Expect lane restrictions and delays on Route 30 from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an inspection is scheduled on the Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) bridge over Route 30 in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

Travelers should expect lane restrictions and travel delays on Route 30 during daylight work hours. This work is dependent on weather.

A bridge inspection will be conducted under the bridge on eastbound Route 30 between mile markers 262 and 262.2 on Wednesday, November 18, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Work will be conducted under the bridge on westbound Route 30 between mile markers 262.2 and 262 on Thursday, November 19, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: