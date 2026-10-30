Expect a right lane restriction on Friday, November 6, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge inspection is scheduled next week on the Route 23 (East Walnut Street) Bridge over the Conestoga River between Lancaster City and Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed Friday, November 6, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Traffic will be restricted in one direction at a time. Work will begin in the eastbound right lane and then move to the westbound right lane.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: