The on ramp from Route 772 and far-right acceleration lane will be closed Oct. 19-26 until repairs are complete. Both lanes of mainline Route 222 will remain open.

.Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that expansion joint and concrete repairs will continue next week on the northbound Route 222 bridge over North Church Street in West Earl Township, Lancaster County. This work zone is at the Route 772 ramp to northbound Route 222 within the Brownstown/Rothsville interchange.

Weather permitting, starting on Monday, October 19, at 6:00 AM the ramp from Route 772 to northbound Route 222 and the far-right acceleration lane on northbound Route 222 will be closed through Monday, October 26, at 8:00 PM.

A ramp detour will be in place using southbound Route 272 (Oregon Pike), Jake Landis Road, and Butter Road to Route 222 North.

Both northbound lanes of mainline Route 222 will remain open.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews. Travel delays are expected through the work zone.

This work is part of a 3.3-mile pavement preservation project on Route 222 in Manheim, Warwick, and West Earl townships, Lancaster County. This project consists of bituminous resurfacing, full-width milling, base repair, concrete patching, guide rail updates, line painting, and sign updates on northbound and southbound Route 222 from the Bushong Road overhead bridge to the Pool Road overhead bridge.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $8,486,591 project.

.Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: