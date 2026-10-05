Expect a right lane closure and traffic delays Oct. 9-13 until repairs are complete.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repairs will continue Friday night on the northbound Route 222 bridge over North Church Street in West Earl Township, Lancaster County. This work zone is at the Route 772 on ramp to northbound Route 222 within the Brownstown/Rothsville interchange.

Weather permitting, on Friday, October 9, at 7:00 PM the right lane of northbound Route 222 and the ramp from Route 772 to northbound Route 222 will be closed.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews. Travel delays are expected through the work zone.

Repairs will focus on the mainline northbound Route 222 right lane through the weekend until 6:00 AM Tuesday, October 13, if necessary.

If all goes well, concrete should be poured early morning Sunday, October 11, and the northbound Route 222 right lane should reopen by 6:00 AM on Monday, October 12.

The northbound Route 222 right lane will reopen before repairs begin on the Route 772 ramp acceleration lane to northbound Route 222. At that point, the contractor will move to the on-ramp acceleration lane portion of the bridge. There are two piers within approximately 60 feet that need repaired.

The Route 772 ramp to northbound Route 222 may be closed for up to two weeks. A detour will be in place using southbound Route 272 (Oregon Pike) to Route 222 North.

Most of the roadwork for this project has been completed. However, lane and ramp closures are necessary to finish the remaining items of work.

This work is part of a 3.3-mile pavement preservation project on Route 222 in Manheim, Warwick, and West Earl townships, Lancaster County. This project consists of bituminous resurfacing, full-width milling, base repair, concrete patching, guide rail updates, line painting, and sign updates on northbound and southbound Route 222 from the Bushong Road overhead bridge to the Pool Road overhead bridge.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $8,486,591 project.

.Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: