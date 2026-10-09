Upcoming work on the Route 24 railroad bridge has been postponed.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminded travelers today that weekend ramp work will continue on a concrete pavement repair and resurfacing project on Route 24 (Mount Zion Road) within the Route 30 interchange in Springettsbury Township, York County.

Work on the following ramps will be conducted from 9:00 PM on Friday, October 9, through 6:00 AM on Monday, October 12:

Route 24 ramp to eastbound Route 30 (Ramp K) will be closed. A detour will be in place using Route 24, westbound Route 30, North Hills Road (Route 2003), Route 462, and Memory Lane (Route 2005) to eastbound Route 30.

Westbound Route 30 ramp to Route 24 (Ramp L) will be closed. A detour will be in place using westbound Route 30, North Hills Road, and Route 462 to Route 24.

Previously scheduled work for next weekend on the Route 24 railroad bridge between Concord Road and Industrial Drive has been postponed. PennDOT will issue a press release when this work is rescheduled.

Weather permitting, work on the following ramps will be conducted from 9:00 PM on Friday, October 16, through 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 17:

Eastbound Route 30 ramp to Route 24 (Ramp J) will be closed. A detour will be in place using eastbound Route 30, Kreutz Creek Road, and westbound Route 30 to Route 24.

Route 24 ramp to westbound Route 30 (Ramp M) will be closed. A detour will be in place using Route 24, eastbound Route 30, and Kreutz Creek Road to westbound Route 24.

Then at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, through 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 18 shoulder paving will be conducted on the following ramps:

Route 24 ramp to eastbound Route 30 (Ramp K) will be closed. A detour will be in place using Route 24, westbound Route 30, North Hills Road (Route 2003), Route 462 (Market Street), and Memory Lane (Route 2005) to eastbound Route 30.

Westbound Route 30 ramp to Route 24 (Ramp L) will be closed. A detour will be in place using westbound Route 30, North Hills Road, and Route 462 to Route 24.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor for this $6,817,117 project. This project consists of drainage work, base replacement, shoulder work, accelerated concrete pavement patching, bridge deck scarification, repairs, and overlay, milling, paving, guiderail installation, and other miscellaneous construction. All work is expected to be completed by December 24, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

# # #

Please refer to the project location map below: