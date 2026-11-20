Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display regarding the Social Island Road (Route 3012 Section 027) bridge replacement project over Conococheague Creek in Guilford and Hamilton townships, Franklin County.

The purpose of this project is to replace the existing bridge and to ensure safe and efficient access for the traveling public and support the long-term reliability of the transportation infrastructure.

The project consists of replacing the existing stone arch bridge with a two span, prestressed concrete bulb tee bridge on a shifted alignment. The bridge width will be widened from the existing 14-feet-6-inches curb-to-curb to 30 feet curb-to-curb consisting of two 11-foot-wide lanes with two shoulders of four-foot minimum width. In addition, the concrete structure over the mill race and the 48-inch diameter cross pipe on the east approach will both be replaced with precast concrete box culverts. The road profile will be raised through the project area which will require pavement reconstruction and new guide rail installation. Camp Robin Hood Road and Social Island Circle will be improved at the tie-in with Social Island Road.

Social Island Road is in a rural section of Guilford and Hamilton Townships, with land use consisting of residential and farming. There are no existing pedestrian or bicycle facilities through this section of Social Island Road. This section of Social Island Road has an average daily traffic volume of 2,696 vehicles per day (VPD).

The bridge, built in 1852, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Replacement of the bridge is considered an adverse effect under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, and an Individual Section 4(f) will be prepared as part of the Environmental Evaluation process.

A waterway permit will be required for construction of this bridge and the two box culverts.

Social Island Road will be detoured during construction. A detour route will be in place using Route 11, Kauffman Road (Route 2016), Gutner Road (Route 3015) and Route 995 (Warm Spring Road).

The project is currently in design. Construction is expected to occur during the 2030 construction season.

An in-person plans display was held on Tuesday, November 17. A digital version of this information will be available to view online from Friday, November 20, 2026, to Friday, January 22, 2027.​

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Social Island Road (Route 3012 Section 027) Bridge Replacement Project over Conococheague Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Ben Singer, Project Manager at 717-787-6690 or email besinger@pa.com.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: