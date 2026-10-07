Public Meeting Planned in November for the Norman Wood Bridge Study

Information also can be viewed online starting November 9, 2026; Comments will be accepted through December 11, 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a meeting to present an overview of the study, including transportation needs, environmental resources, alternatives, and possible next steps followed by an open house in which study team members will be available to assist with responding to your questions, comments and concerns.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 PM followed by an open house from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2771 Robert Fulton Hwy, Peach Bottom, PA 17563.

As an alternative to attending the public meeting and open house, an online display will be available on the website for review and comment beginning Monday, November 9, 2026. Information on the website includes a study overview, display boards, Frequently Asked Questions, and a fillable comment form.

The documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Pharon Bertsch, PE, Senior Project Manager, at 717-705-6209, or email at pbertsch@pa.gov.

Public comments on the meeting materials will be accepted until Friday, December 11, 2026.

The Norman Wood Bridge carries Route 372 (Holtwood Road) spanning two Norfolk Southern Railway Company tracks and the Susquehanna River, linking Lower Chanceford Township in York County with Martic Township in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As the southernmost crossing of the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, this bridge serves as a transportation link for regional mobility in lower south -central Pennsylvania, with the next nearest bridges located more than 20 miles north and 14 miles south. The bridge supports a wide range of travelers, including commuters, trail users/pedestrians, emergency services, agricultural vehicles, and members of Plain Sect communities who regularly utilize the bridge for horse-drawn buggy travel. The study area encompasses approximately 61 acres within a steep, narrow segment of the Susquehanna River Valley, located approximately one mile downstream of the Holtwood Dam.

The bridge, built in 1968, spans 3,510 feet and carries about 5,497 vehicles daily over the Susquehanna River and Norfolk Southern Railway. Long-term solutions are needed to address the continued degradation of the structural components and provide viable travel for the public. Alternatives have been evaluated to develop feasible options to address the current and anticipated deficiencies of the bridge and its approaches. Alternatives under consideration include rehabilitation of the existing structure, superstructure replacement, full replacement on or near the current alignment, and a full replacement off alignment of the existing bridge.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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