Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on Route 22/322 during daylight work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an upcoming bridge inspection will be conducted on the Route 11/15 (Susquehanna Trail) bridge over Route 22/322 (William Penn Highway) in Reed Township, Dauphin County. Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on Route 22/322 during daylight work hours.

Weather permitting, work will be performed in the westbound lanes of Route 22/322 under Route 11/15 between mile markers 228.2 and 228 on Monday, October 26, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Work will be performed in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 under Route 11/15 between mile markers 228 and 228.2 on Wednesday, October 27, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: