A one-month detour will be in place from November 30 through December 30.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a Cumberland County highway maintenance crew plans to install three 29-inch by 45-inch reinforced concrete pipes on Center Road (Route 4008) between Conodoguniet Mobile Estates and Barrick Tire Sales in Upper Frankford Township.

Center Road will be closed and detoured for approximately one month from Monday, November 30, through Wednesday, December 30. A signed detour will be in place using Brick Church Road (Route 4019), Route 944 (Enola Road), and Route 233 (Doubling Gap Road).

Local traffic to Conodoguient Mobile Estates will still have access from Route 233.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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