Expect lane restrictions and delays during afternoon work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an interstate pavement marking adherence inspection will be conducted tomorrow afternoon on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

Work will be conducted on Thursday, November 19, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-78 between the Interstate 81 interchange and the Lebanon-Berks County Line. Travelers should expect lane restrictions and delays during afternoon work hours.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: