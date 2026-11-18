Ramp will be closed and detoured from 7:00 PM on Thursday until 6:00 AM on Friday.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that night shift repairs will close the eastbound Route 30 ramp to Route 24 (Mount Zion Road) in Springettsbury Township, York County. This work is part of the Route 24 concrete pavement repair and resurfacing project at the Route 30 interchange.

Ramp repairs are scheduled from 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, through 6:00 AM on Friday, November 20. The eastbound Route 30 ramp to Route 24 (Ramp J) will be closed, and a detour will be in place using eastbound Route 30, Kreutz Creek Road, and westbound Route 30 to Route 24.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor for this $6,817,117 project. This project consists of drainage work, base replacement, shoulder work, accelerated concrete pavement patching, bridge deck scarification, repairs, and overlay, milling, paving, guiderail installation, and other miscellaneous construction. All work is expected to be completed by December 24, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: