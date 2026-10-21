Expect nighttime lane restrictions and travel delays during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting Sunday, October 25, a night shift concrete pavement patching operation will be conducted on the following sections of highway next week:

Eastbound Route 22/322 at the ramp from Route 325 (Mountain Road) at mile marker 232 in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Eastbound Route 22/322 near the ramp from Route 225 (Peters Mountain Road) at mile marker 235.5 in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Westbound Route 22/322 near the bridge over Route 325 at mile marker 231.8 in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, night work will be conducted on Sunday, October 25, through Thursday, October 30, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM. Travelers should expect lane restrictions and travel delays during work hours.

Following this work, a night shift warm-mix asphalt pavement patching operation is scheduled for Sunday, November 1, through Tuesday, November 3, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM on eastbound Route 22/322 near the bridge over the ramp from Route 147 (South River Road) at mile marker 229.9 in Reed Township, Dauphin County.

A night shift concrete pavement patching operation is scheduled for Sunday, November 1, through Thursday, November 6, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM on southbound Interstate 81 just south of Exit 80 to Route 743 (Grantville/Hershey) at mile marker 80.6 in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Following this work, night shift concrete pavement patching operations are tentatively scheduled for Sunday, November 8, through Thursday, November 12, on the following sections of interstate:

Eastbound Interstate 78 near the bridge over Swatara Creek at mile marker 2 in Union Township, Lebanon County.

Eastbound Interstate 78 near the ramp from Route 22 at mile marker 7.9 in Bethel Township, Lebanon County.

A night shift concrete pavement patching operation is tentatively scheduled for Friday, November 13, through Monday, November 16, on southbound Interstate 81 near the ramp from North Front Street at mile marker 66 in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, night work will be conducted from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM through mid-November. Travelers should expect lane restrictions and delays during work hours.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $3,250,000 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location maps below: