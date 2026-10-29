Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PennDOT Plans Night Shift Pavement Patching Operation on SB I-81 near Exit 57 in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County

    October 29, 2026

    Expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a night shift warm-mix asphalt pavement patching operation will be conducted on southbound Interstate 81 near Exit 57 to Route 114 (Mechanicsburg) in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

    Weather permitting, night work will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, through Sunday, November 8, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM the following morning.

    Travelers should expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

    New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor for this highway maintenance $2,705,000 project.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

    # # #

    Please refer to the project location map below:

    map indicating project location