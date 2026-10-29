Expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a night shift warm-mix asphalt pavement patching operation will be conducted on southbound Interstate 81 near Exit 57 to Route 114 (Mechanicsburg) in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

Weather permitting, night work will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, through Sunday, November 8, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM the following morning.

Travelers should expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor for this highway maintenance $2,705,000 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: