Expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that night shift bridge deck repairs will be conducted this week on the northbound and southbound Route 222 bridges spanning Glenwood Drive just north of the Ephrata Exit to Route 322 in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, night shift repairs will be conducted on Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM. There will be single-lane restrictions on northbound and southbound Route 222 during evening and early morning work hours.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

This work is part of a pavement preservation project on Route 222 from Mohler Church Road to Col. Howard Boulevard. Work includes bituminous resurfacing, full width milling, base repair, concrete patching, guide rail updates, line painting, and sign updates on Route 222, and construction of a new entrance to the northbound Route 222 weigh station between the Lancaster County line and the Adamstown/Knauers Exit in Brecknock Township, Berks County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor for this $7,662,625 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: