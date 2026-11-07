Expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminded travelers tonight that night shift concrete pavement patching and weekend approach slab work continues on southbound Interstate 81 near the City of Harrisburg and the ramp from North Front Street at mile marker 66 in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

There will be lane restrictions on southbound I-81 as concrete work continues through Sunday, November 8, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM between Exit 67A to Route 22 East and Route 230 (Cameron Street) and the Susquehanna River.

Night shift and weekend concrete pavement patching operations are scheduled for Sunday, November 8, through Sunday, November 15, on the following sections of interstate:

Eastbound Interstate 78 near the bridge over Swatara Creek at mile marker 2 in Union Township, Lebanon County.

Eastbound Interstate 78 near the ramp from Route 22 at mile marker 7.9 in Bethel Township, Lebanon County.

Travelers should expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

Following this work, night shift and weekend concrete pavement patching operations are tentatively scheduled for Monday, November 16, through Tuesday, November 24, on northbound Route 11/15 in Liverpool Borough, Perry County.

Weather permitting, night work will be conducted from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM through November. Travelers should expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $3,250,000 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location maps below: