Expect a lane restriction on northbound I-83 and delays from 9:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, through 6:00 AM on Monday, November 16.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the new northbound Interstate 83 Exit 44A ramp to Route 230 (Cameron Street) is scheduled to open on Monday, November 16, in the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, a northbound traffic shift will be conducted from 9:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, through 6:00 AM on Monday, November 16. Travelers should expect a northbound lane restriction and delays between Lemoyne Borough and 13th Street during work hours.

Once the new ramp is open, a new traffic signal at the ramp intersection with Cameron Street will be activated and the existing northbound I-83 ramp to 13th Street will be closed permanently.

This work is associated with the first contract of East Shore Section 3 of the I-83 Capital Beltway Project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

This work is part of the first of two contracts for East Shore Section 3 of the larger I-83 Capital Beltway Project. This contract includes widening and reconstructing portions of the I-83 roadway, construction of overhead bridges at 29th Street and 19th Street, construction of the new Cameron Street Interchange, removing the 13th Street interchange, and roadway improvements along the Cameron Street, 19th Street and 29th Street corridors.

There may be significant impacts to traffic during the life of this project, including traffic shifts, lane restrictions and road closures/detours. Advance notice will be issued prior to any major traffic impacts.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $154,627,000 project. All work on this contract is expected to be completed by October 12, 2027.

For more information about the East Shore Section 3 go to Interstate 83 - East Shore Section 3.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: