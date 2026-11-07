Expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an upcoming night shift milling and paving operation will be conducted Sunday through Thursday on the following sections of road in Lancaster County:

Sunday, November 8, through Sunday, November 15 – Eastbound and westbound Route 30 between the Route 441 Exit for Columbia/Marietta at mile marker 254.5 in Columbia Borough and the Route 741 Exit for Millersville/Rohrerstown at mile marker 262.3 in East Hempfield Township.

Tuesday, November 10, through Tuesday, November 24 – Eastbound and westbound Route 23 between Route 30 in Manheim Township and the Morgantown Extension at the Lancaster-Berks County Line.

Sunday, November 15, through Sunday, November 22 – Prospect Road (Route 4005) between Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) and Ironville Pike in West Hempfield Township.

Weather permitting, work will be conducted on Sunday through Thursday nights from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM the following morning through November. Travelers should expect lane restrictions and delays during evening and early morning work hours.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $1,510,000 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location maps below: