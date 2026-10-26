Expect a left lane restriction and delays on Oct. 28-29 from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a Dauphin County highway maintenance crew plans to repair the median along Route 322 near Hummelstown Borough in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

The eastbound and westbound left lane of Route 322 will be restricted between the Fiddlers Elbow Road and Middletown Road (Route 2003) overpasses on Wednesday, October 28, and Thursday, October 29, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Travelers should expect delays during work hours.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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