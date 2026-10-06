Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on Route 283 during daylight work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that upcoming inspections will be conducted on the Landisville Road (Route 3017) bridge over Route 283 in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, the eastbound Route 283 right lane and shoulder will be closed between mile markers 23.5 and 23.9 on Wednesday, October 21, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

The right lane and shoulder of westbound Route 283 will be closed between mile markers 23.9 and 23.5 on Thursday, October 22, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: