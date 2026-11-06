Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that next week inspections will be conducted on the Interstate 83 bridge over Derry Street (Route 3012) and the northbound Interstate 283 bridge over westbound Route 322 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Tuesday, November 10, there will be eastbound and westbound lane restrictions on Derry Street under the I-83 bridge between East Park Drive and North 40th Street from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Thursday, November 12, there will be a right exit lane restriction followed by a left lane restriction on westbound Route 322 under the northbound I-283 ramp bridge to northbound I-83 between Pen-Har Drive and I-83 North from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: