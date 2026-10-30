Expect a right shoulder restriction during night and early morning working hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an upcoming weekend night shift inspection is scheduled on the Interstate 83 viaduct bridge spanning the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and Paxton Creek near Exit 43 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, from 8:00 PM until 3:00 AM the following morning. Travelers should expect a right shoulder restriction during night and early morning working hours.

This work will be performed using an under-bridge inspection crane. A northbound right shoulder restriction will be in place Friday night. A southbound right shoulder restriction will be in place Saturday night.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when traveling through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: