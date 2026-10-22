A left lane restriction will be in place on Oct. 24 from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT highway maintenance crew in York County is scheduled to perform deck patching on Saturday, October 24, on the southbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 462 (Market Street) near mile marker 18.7 and Exit 19A in Springettsbury Township.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Saturday, October 24, from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Expect a southbound left lane restriction and delays during work hours.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: