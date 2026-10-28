Expect a single lane on North Front Street under I-81 from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an inspection is planned tomorrow on a portion of the Interstate 81 George N. Wade (North) Bridge spanning North Front Street at Exit 66 (Front Street) near Harrisburg in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

An inspection will be conducted under the I-81 bridge on Thursday, October 29, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. North Front Street will be reduced from two lanes to one under the bridge and northbound I-81 off-ramp.

Traffic will be shifted to allow inspectors to set equipment below the bridges in this area to complete a routine safety inspection.

The southbound I-81 Exit 66 ramp to southbound North Front Street will also be closed. However, the northbound ramp will remain open, allowing for a short detour.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: