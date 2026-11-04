Expect a northbound lane restriction and delays from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that daylight work is scheduled this week on northbound Interstate 83 in Newberry Township, York County. The project limits extend from about 1.5 miles north of Exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View) to just south of Exit 32 (Route 382/Newberrytown).

Weather permitting, the contractor will address some loose inlet grates on the northbound I-83 truck-climbing lane on Thursday, November 5, from 9:00 AM until approximately 1:00 PM. There will be a northbound lane restriction during daylight work hours. In the event of inclement weather, this work will be rescheduled for Friday, November 6.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the contractor for this $4,678,000 project. This project consists of overlay, milling, base replacement, barrier replacement, minor drainage improvements, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: