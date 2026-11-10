Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on I-81 from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an inspection will be conducted on the southbound Interstate 81 Exit 67A (Ramp A) bridge to Route 22/230 East (Cameron Street) and the northbound Interstate 81 Exit 67B (Ramp B) bridge to Route 22/322 West (Lewistown/State College) in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

Travelers should expect lane restrictions and travel delays on I-81 during daylight work hours. This work is dependent on weather.

A bridge inspection will be conducted under the ramp bridges on northbound I-81 between mile markers 67.1 and 67.3 on Monday, November 16, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Work will be conducted under the ramp bridges on southbound I-81 between mile markers 67.3 and 67.1 on Tuesday, November 17, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: