Expect lane restrictions and delays on Route 15 during daylight work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an inspection is planned on the Emmitsburg Road (Route 3001) bridge over Route 15 in Freedom Township, Adams County.

Weather permitting, a bridge inspection will be conducted using a bucket truck from Route 15 under the Emmitsburg Road bridge on Friday, November 20, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

There will be alternating lane restrictions on northbound and southbound Route 15 between mile markers 1.6 and 1.8 approaching the bridge. Travelers should expect delays.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: