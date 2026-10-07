Weekday rolling roadblocks on I-83 will be implemented as a safety precaution.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that rolling roadblocks are scheduled to begin on Interstate 83 in support of earth work related to the reconstruction of I-83 between Route 230 (Cameron Street) in the City of Harrisburg and 29th Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Starting Tuesday, October 27, the contractor will conduct earth work along northbound I-83. Rolling roadblocks will be performed on weekdays between noon and 2:00 PM for about six weeks. This work is weather dependent and will be conducted on an as-needed basis.

As a safety precaution, there will be traffic stoppages of up to 10 minutes on I-83 in both directions. Rolling roadblocks will begin on northbound I-83 at Route 581 and Exit 41B in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. Rolling stops on southbound I-83 will begin at the Paxton Street ramp to southbound I-83 at Exit 45.

Traffic on nearby streets will also be stopped during these operations. This will cause delays. Travelers should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

There may be significant impacts to traffic during the life of this project, including traffic shifts, lane restrictions and road closures/detours. Advance notice will be issued prior to any major traffic impacts.

There are long-term construction signs along northbound I-83 from the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge to the Eisenhower Interchange.

This work is part of the second of two contracts for East Shore Section 3 of the larger I-83 Capital Beltway Project.

This contract includes widening and reconstructing I-83 from two lanes to three lanes in each direction, constructing two mainline bridges, constructing a new overhead 13th Street bridge, constructing the 17th Street interchange and two new 17th Street bridges, acceleration and deceleration lanes, ramps, and improvements along the 17th Street, Paxton Street, and 13th Street corridors, and installing embankment benching, two retaining walls, one moment slab with toe wall, six overhead sign structures, guiderail, drainage, pollinator garden, highway lighting, pavement markings and other associated construction.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor on this $132,727,725 project. All work on this contract is expected to be completed by October 18, 2033.

For more information about the I-83 -- East Shore Section 3 and the I-83 Capital Beltway Project, go to I83 Capital Beltway- Home (i-83beltway.com).

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: