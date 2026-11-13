Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that drainage work is scheduled to begin next week on Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) for a resurfacing project at the Route 22 (Allentown Boulevard) interchange in Union Township, Lebanon County.

Weather permitting, drainage work will begin next week starting at 8:30 AM each day. Travelers should expect short-term daylight shoulder and lane restrictions. Route 72 is a four-lane section of highway, so impacts to travelers should be minimal.

This work is expected to take approximately three weeks. Once completed, construction will break for the winter, and the remainder of the project will be completed in the spring of 2027.

This project consists of base replacement, milling, guiderail updates, drainage replacements, sign and overhead signing replacement, pavement marking updates, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 72 from Jonestown Road to Huckleberry Road.

Most of the work will be conducted at night, however paving and some other work may be conducted during the day. There will be single lane restrictions, as well as overnight detours for ramps and roadway sections within the project limits. PennDOT will issue updates prior to the implementation of any detours.

Pennsy Supply Company, Inc., of Harrisburg is the contractor on the $3,487,000 project. All work is expected to be completed by July 19, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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