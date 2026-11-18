There will be a southbound detour during work hours through December 23.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that borough curb and sidewalk work is scheduled on Oregon Street (Route 3009) in Mercersburg Borough, Franklin County.

Weather permitting, this work will begin on Monday, November 23, and continue daily through Wednesday, December 23. There will be a southbound lane restriction during daylight work hours. A detour will be in place using Church Street, Seminary Street, and Main Street. Northbound Oregon Street will remain open to traffic during work hours.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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