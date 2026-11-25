Expect lane restrictions and delays on I-81 from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an inspection will be conducted next week on the Crooked Hill Road bridge over Interstate 81 near the City of Harrisburg in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

Travelers should expect lane restrictions and delays on I-81 during daylight work hours. This work is dependent on favorable weather conditions.

A bridge inspection will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM under the bridge in the northbound lanes of I-81 between mile markers 67.3 and 67.5.

Work will be conducted on Thursday, December 3, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM under the bridge in the southbound lanes of I-81 between mile markers 67.5 and 67.3.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: