Expect northbound lane restrictions and delays through Wednesday, December 23.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a concrete pavement patching operation will start at 6:30 AM on Thursday, November 19, on northbound Route 11/15 in Liverpool Borough, Perry County.

Concrete repairs will be conducted on northbound Route 11/15 in the borough from 6:30 AM on Thursday, November 19, through the morning of Wednesday, November 25. Work will pause over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend then resume at 6:30 AM on Tuesday, December 1.

Travelers should expect northbound lane restrictions and delays through Wednesday, December 23, until concrete repairs are complete.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $3,250,000 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: