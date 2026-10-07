Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on I-81 during daylight work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that upcoming inspections will be conducted on the Colonial Road (Route 3033) bridge over Interstate 81 in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on I-81 during daylight work hours.

Weather permitting, work will be performed in the northbound lanes of I-81 under Colonial Road between mile markers 70.4 and 70.6 on Monday, October 12, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Work will be performed in the southbound lanes of I-81 under Colonial Road between mile markers 70.6 and 70.4 on Tuesday, October 13, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: