Expect a right lane restriction during daylight working hours. All on- and off-ramps and westbound pedestrian sidewalk will remain open.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that inspections are planned next week on the eastbound and westbound Route 22/322 Clarks Ferry bridges spanning the Susquehanna River in Reed Township, Dauphin County. There will be a right lane restriction during daylight work hours.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed in the eastbound right lane on Monday, October 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Work will be performed in the westbound right lane on Tuesday, October 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

All on- and off-ramps will remain open and the westbound pedestrian sidewalk on the downstream side of the bridge will also remain open during daylight working hours.

Inspectors plan to inspect the bridge on foot.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: