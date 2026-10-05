Expect Route 30 lane restrictions and travel delays during daylight work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that upcoming bridge inspections will be conducted on four structures over Route 30 in East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships, Lancaster County.

The bridges carrying Running Pump Road (Route 4059), Centerville Road (Route 4057), Stony Battery Road (Route 3017), and Druid Hill Road (Route 4053) over Route 30 will be inspected on the following days.:

Wednesday, October 14, the westbound Route 30 right lane and shoulder will be closed between mile markers 262.1 and 258.8 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Thursday, October 15, the westbound Route 30 left lane and shoulder will be closed between mile markers 262.1 and 258.8 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Monday, October 19, the eastbound Route 30 right lane and shoulder will be closed between mile markers 258.8 and 262.1 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Tuesday, October 20, the eastbound Route 30 left lane and shoulder will be closed between mile markers 258.8 and 262.1 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: