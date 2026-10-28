King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that West Brandywine Township Municipal Authority will be performing utility improvements on East Reeceville Road in Chester County, beginning on Monday, November 9.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

West Brandywine Township Municipal Authority will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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