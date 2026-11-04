King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) has reopened approaching Henderson Road following substantial completion on a project to provide long-term sinkhole remediation on a section of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County. Southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) had been closed to traffic since late February.

PennDOT reopened the northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) section between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in November 2025, following eight months of construction to repair and remediate sinkholes under Stage 1 of the project. Stage 2 repaired sinkholes and reconstructed the southbound lanes.

While major construction has been completed, U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) drivers will encounter short-term lane closures as needed by the contractor to finish the entire project.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor utilized a limited mobility grouting program, which involved drilling a series of holes through the pavement in a “grid” pattern. Pressurized grout was injected into the drilled holes to fill subsurface voids beneath the roadway. The filling of subsurface voids will help stabilize the ground beneath the pavement and will reduce the risk of future sinkholes. Additional work included drainage improvements and pavement reconstruction.

Remediation of sinkholes on U.S. 202 (DeKalb Pike) was deemed necessary for a long-term solution following reoccurring sinkholes and emergency repairs resulting in traffic disruptions along both corridors.

Heidelberg Materials, LLC of northeast region, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, visit the U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Sinkhole Remediation Project webpage.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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