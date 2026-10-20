Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that shoulder repair will close the ramp from northbound I-95 to Linden Avenue and restrict the ramp from eastbound Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) to Thornton Road in Philadelphia.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, October 26, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the ramp from I-95 to Linden Avenue will be closed and detoured. During the closure, drivers will be directed to exit at Academy Road and Linden Avenue, use the left lane to Academy Road, and turn left onto Torresdale Avenue to access Linden Avenue.

Monday, October 26, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure will be in place on the ramp from Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) to Thornton Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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