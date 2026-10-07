SEPTA to Close Bishop Avenue in Upper Darby Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that SEPTA is scheduled to perform milling and paving on Bishop Avenue in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, October 19, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Bishop Avenue will be closed and detoured between Edgerton Road and Secane Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use West Baltimore Pike, Oak Avenue, and Providence Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

SEPTA will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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