King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that roadway construction will shift traffic to newly reconstructed lanes on Ridge Pike under a $26.2 million project to improve travel and safety through the Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike Intersection in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, November 17, through Friday, November 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, traffic on Ridge Pike between Germantown Pike and Crosskeys Road will be shifted to newly reconstructed lanes.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will relocate the Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike Intersection with a new signalized intersection 1,300 feet east of the existing intersection. A new Germantown Pike connector road will be installed between Germantown Pike and Ridge Pike. The Germantown Pike connector road will also extend southwest to Pechins Mill Road.

In addition, a roundabout will be installed on the northern end of the new Germantown Pike connector road. River Road will also extend and connect to Germantown Pike via the new roundabout. Other work includes widening Ridge Pike, installing turn lanes at the new Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike Intersection, and stormwater drainage improvements.

Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, please visit the Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike Intersection Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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