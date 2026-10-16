King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that road construction and pipe replacement will reduce Route 29 (Morehall Road) to a single lane in each direction through mid-November, under a project to provide long-term remediation on Route 29 (Morehall Road) in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor utilized a limited mobility grouting program, which involved drilling a series of holes through the pavement in a “grid” pattern. Pressurized grout was injected into the drilled holes to fill subsurface voids beneath the roadway. The filling of subsurface voids will help stabilize the ground beneath the pavement and will reduce the risk of future sinkholes. Additional work included drainage improvements and pavement reconstruction.

Heidelberg Materials, LLC of northeast region, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, please visit the Route 29 (Morehall Road) sinkhole remediation project page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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