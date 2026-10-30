King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Bucks County

Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Bustleton Pike between Route 232 (Second Street Pike) and Bristol Road in Northampton Township for nighttime paving work and daytime utility work.

Chester County

Monday, November 2, through Tuesday, November 24, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place weekdays on Chestnut Tree Road between U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike) and Route 82 (Manor Road) in Honey Brook and West Nantmeal townships for milling and paving.

Delaware County

Montgomery County

Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 20, 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place weekdays on Route 663 (Quakertown Avenue/John Fries Highway) between Otts Road and Bucks County Line in Upper Hanover Township for pavement preservation.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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