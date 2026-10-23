King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on four state highways in Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Bucks County

Monday, October 26, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Bustleton Pike between Route 232 (Second Street Pike) and Bristol Road in Northampton Township for nighttime milling and daytime utility work.

Delaware County

Tuesday, October 27, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Interstate 95 between Wanamaker Avenue and the Philadelphia County line in Tinicum Township for milling and paving.

Tuesday, October 27, through Friday, October 30, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Bryn Mawr Avenue between Foxes Run Bridge and County Line Road in Radnor Township for milling.

Montgomery County

Monday, October 26, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Route 663 (Quakertown Avenue/John Fries Highway) between Otts Road and Bucks County Line in Upper Hanover Township for paving and utility work.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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