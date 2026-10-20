Reconstruction to Restrict Castor Avenue, I-95 Ramp in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that travel restrictions will be in place this week and weekend on Castor Avenue and the ramp to northbound Interstate 95 for bridge construction in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Tuesday, October 20, through Thursday October 22, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, and from 9:00 PM Friday, October 23, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 26, the ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 North will be closed. Drivers on Castor Avenue will be directed to north on Aramingo Avenue and left on Adams Avenue to the I-95 North on-ramp at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. Drivers on Delaware Avenue will be directed east on E. Venango Street, right on Richmond Street, left on Castor Avenue, and then follow the above directions to the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

Tuesday, October 20, through Thursday October 22, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, and from 9:00 PM Friday, October 23, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 26, Castor Avenue will be closed between Richmond Street and Balfour Street. Drivers will be detoured on Delaware Avenue, Venango Street, and Richmond Street around the closure.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work is part of the $311 million I-95/AF3 project to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane in Northeast Philadelphia.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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