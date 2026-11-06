King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that road reconstruction will occur through 2027 on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) and Route 452 (Market Street) under the $99.4 million U.S. 322 Section 103 project to widen and improve travel and safety on a 1.4-mile section of the highway in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.

Travelers are advised that periodic lane closures will be in place from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning through the end of 2027, for reconstruction and widening activities at the following locations:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work areas. All planned activities are weather dependent.

This project will reconstruct and widen the two-lane section of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) to four travel lanes and upgrade traffic signals between Chelsea Parkway/Bethel Avenue and the four-lane section east of Cherry Tree Road.

Section 103 also includes widening to add turn lanes and re-aligning the Cherry Tree/Bethel Avenue intersection; reconstructing the pavement and widening the shoulders of the four-lane, barrier-separated segment of U.S. 322 from east of Cherry Tree Road to approaching the CSX bridge at Bethel Road; and reconstructing and reconfiguring the U.S. 322/Route 452 (Market Street) Interchange, adding turn lanes and ramps from a widened Bethel Avenue.

Section 103 is the second of four construction projects to improve travel and safety by reconstructing and widening to four lanes a 6.7-mile section of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 322 Improvement Program in Delaware County, visit www.us322conchester.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

# # #