King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual meeting or Open House Plans Display to learn more about the Route 291/U.S. 13 Complete Streets Safety Improvement Project in the City of Chester and Trainer Borough, Delaware County.

The virtual public meeting for the Route 291/U.S. 13 Complete Streets Safety Project will be held:

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Platform/Link: Microsoft Teams Town Hall link

Call-In Number: (844) 566-5330 Conference ID: 992 820 307#

The Open House Plans Display for the Route 291/U.S. 13 Complete Streets Safety Project will be held:

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Chester City Hall Community Room , at 1 E. Fourth Street, Chester, PA 19013

The purpose of the public meetings is to inform the community on the Complete Streets project and obtain public input on proposed design alternative concepts.

The virtual public meeting will feature a presentation on the project and proposed design alternative concepts, followed by a facilitated question-and-answer session.

The Open House Plans Display will provide the public with the opportunity to circulate among the subject displays to gather information and discuss the design alternative concepts and different facets of the project with PennDOT's design team.

Pre-registration is not required for either public meeting.

The focus of the Complete Streets project is to make 3.2 miles of Route 291/U.S. 13 safer and easier for everyone to use. The project extends from Ridley Creek to Irving

Street. It aims to improve the five-lane road for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and people who live nearby by slowing down traffic, making it easier and safer for people to cross the road, and adding a trail for walking and bicycling.

For more project information, visit the Route 291/U.S. 13 Complete Streets Safety Project webpage.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Consultant Project Manager Marian Hull at hullmm@cdmsmith.com.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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